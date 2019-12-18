Three Dead Elk Found In Northern Michigan In Apparent Poaching Incident

Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are dealing with the third elk poaching case in northern Michigan in roughly a month. The most recent case happened in Otsego County where officers are seeking tips from the public regarding three adult elk that were poached.

“This is the worst year we’ve had as far as elk poaching,” said Lt. Jim Gorno

The DNR says area residents found the three elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road near Bobcat Trail, in the Pigeon River State Forest. Officers believe that the three elk were shot this past weekend while they were bedded down near each other.

"This is a loss for everyone who appreciates our state’s natural resources. It’s a true shame. If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.” said Gorno

Gorno said that the public tips received regarding a bull elk poached in November helped identify a suspect in that case.

Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident can contact the DNR Law Enforcement Division in Gaylord at 989-732-3541, or call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800, available 24/7 year-round. Information can be left anonymously; monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of violators.