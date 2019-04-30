Susan G. Komen Michigan Affiliate announced today that Erica Bills has officially resigned from her position as Executive Director effective May 31, 2019. Erica plans to remain involved with the Affiliate.

In her statement, Erica explained, “Serving as the Executive Director of Komen Michigan has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my professional career. However, with the recent change in the status of my health, I needed to assess where my time needed to be spent to ensure my health. I have no doubt that the Affiliate will continue providing the outstanding services to the individuals in the state of Michigan. The dedication of our team to Komen’s mission drove us to achieve greater results, and increased state-wide collaboration. For this, I will be forever grateful.”

Erica has been acting as the Executive Director for over two years, and prior to that served as a board member for two years. “We are very grateful for Erica’s tremendous efforts and steadfast leadership she has provided while serving as our Executive Director,” said Chuck Christmas, Board President. “We very much appreciate her relentless passion and dedication to the Komen mission and to our staff. While we are saddened to see Erica resign as our Executive Director, we understand and appreciate her decision to give priority to her health and the well-being of herself and her family.”