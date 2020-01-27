Erik Cross Murder Investigation Has Not Stopped

The Michigan Attorney General’s office announced last week it had no avenues to pursue and was not going to issue any arrest warrants relating to its investigation of the murder of Erik Cross. He was just 16 when he was killed in 1983 near his home in Vicksburg in southern Kalamazoo County. Family members expressed both anger and frustration at the Attorney Generals' statement on the case.

But all is not lost. Despite some indications to the contrary, the case remains open locally. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff James VanDyken is confirming to WBCK that detectives are still working the case. Cross was last seen alive by friends when he left a party near his home with the intent to talk home. His body was later discovered not far from his Vicksburg residence. There were indications that he may have been tortured before he was killed. Many Vicksburg residents attribute his murder to a group of teens who accosted him before he could reach his home.

A group called Erik’s Army has been conducting vigils, pursuing a public information campaign, and holding marches, to keep the case in front of area residents, and law enforcement.