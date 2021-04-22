Extending The Michigan Tax Filing Deadline

As if there wasn’t enough confusion about income taxes, to begin with. The situation in Michigan couldn’t be more muddled. You pretty much need your federal returns completed in order to finish your state filing. Same for any required local or municipal tax returns depending on where you live or work.

The Internal Revenue Service has extended the federal tax filing deadline out to May 17th. But the Michigan Treasury Department has not matched that. It has however said it would waive penalties and fees for people who file state forms by May 17th, but the official state filing deadline was last Thursday the 15th.

Lots of people have been asking pointed questions about how this makes any sense and can’t someone figure out how to bring more clarity to the picture.

In steps Marshall Republican State representative Matt Hall. As Chairman of the State House Tax Policy Committee, he’s in the right spot to take action.

Hall is now working to create an official extension of the Michigan state income tax filing deadline to match the May 17th date set by IRS.

Hall says his plan sets up a long-term mechanism to deal with this kind of issue if it ever happens again. The new legislation automatically extends filing dates when the federal deadline is extended to cover the potential of a repeat down in future years.

Hall says he and supportive state lawmakers are working as fast as they can to clear it all up. “I am working as fast as I can to get this through the process. The federal government extending the deadline for federal returns to May 17 created confusion in states and cities which still had April 15 dates for their returns. You need your federal return to do your state and city return, so people have expressed concerns regarding these differences and need assurances that they aren’t going to be hit with fees or penalties when so many have already gone through very difficult financial times during this pandemic.”