Podcast; Interview with State Rep Matt Hall Chair Of Michigan’s Joint Select Committee on The COVID-19 Pandemic

I interviewed State Representative Matt Hall R-Marshall from the 63rd District and Chair of Michigans Bipartisan Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Last Thursday, July 16th the Committee heard from the new deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division Captain Kevin Sweeney, Yes you heard that correctly Captain Sweeney is new. In fact, we learned on the Live with Renk show that Governor Whitmer changed personnel in that very important position a month into the Pandemic.

We also learned that the owner of a company that supplies Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) informed Governor Whitmer and her administration that he is able to ramp up production very quickly to supply their PPE. I believe we are running on 12 weeks now and he has never heard back from her or her office.

Please listen to my interview and see what Representative Hall said about his hearing and the responses of his guest:

Segment 1 of 3:

Segment 2 of 3:

Segment 3 of 3:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595