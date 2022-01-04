Local governments in Michigan can apply for grants to help them recruit and train first responders.

A new grant program in Michigan worth $5 million will be able to help local governments and communities recruit and train first responders. Throughout the state, up to $100,000 can be awarded to cities, villages, townships, counties, or fire departments to help with this goal.

What qualifies as a first responder?

For the purpose of these First Responder Training and Recruitment Grants, first responders that qualify consist of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and correction officers.

How do cities, counties, and others apply for the grants?

The communities in Michigan that wish to receive these grants can submit their applications to the Michigan Department of Treasury by clicking here. The deadline to apply for the grants is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022. Those applying for the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grants will need an authorized representative to apply. These applications will be selected based on things such as program purpose, eligibility, and criteria.

Approximately $2 million of the grant money is designated for areas with lower per capita property value.

With the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grants, 40% of the $5 million is designated to go to communities with a per capita property value of less than $15,000. Those areas include several towns and cities in Genesee County such as Flint, Montrose, and Mt. Morris.

To learn more about the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grants available through the Michigan Department of Treasury, click here.

Source: Michigan Department of Treasury