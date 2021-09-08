Fake Vaccine Cards Sold in Michigan? Investigation Underway

Fake vaccination cards seem to be on the rise.

You may remember the incident at the end of August where a couple from Florida used fake vaccination cards in order to travel to Hawaii. They were arrested and fined close to $8,000. You can read more here.

Now, in Michigan, the Attorney General's office is investigating a local incident involving a similar case of fake vaccination cards.

According to Click on Detroit, a Facebook group created by someone in Macomb County was advertising blank vaccination cards that were available for purchase. The Facebook group, Mom 2 Mom Swap - Macomb County is a private group but seems to be a place where people can post items, products, and services for sale. It currently has over 10,000 members.

Leaving political commentary revolving around the pandemic and vaccines aside, if you are considering acquiring a fake vaccination card for travel, school, or any other purpose you need to know that the Michigan Attorney General's office is taking this very seriously.

In a statement to Click on Detroit, Dana Nessel, the current Michigan Attorney General, said,

I would say to those that are out there promoting these types of scams that you ought to be very, very careful and you ought to know that we are going to be very aggressive in terms of finding out who is behind this and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.

These kinds of situations can be considered fraud which may equal thousands of dollars in fines as well as jail time.

As far as the fake vaccination cards being sold out of Macomb County, a search warrant was able to be obtained in order to "enter" the private Facebook group and seek out the seller. So far, no arrests have been announced.

Should you desire to refresh your knowledge of laws regarding fraud in Michigan you can do so here.