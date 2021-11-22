Fascinating Colon Home Features Hidden Doors & a Bomb Shelter

Did you ever dream of, one day, having a home that included a secret door hidden amongst your bookshelf in your own private library? Then this may be the home for you...

Located in Colon, Michigan, this home, nestled along a private drive plentiful with trees, seems very quaint. However, it not only features a secret door in a private library but a bomb shelter as well.

Listed by Jennifer Schwartz at Re/Max Elite Group, the home will cost you just shy of $750,000. The features include:

5 Bedrooms

3.5 Bathrooms

Vaulted Ceilings

Custom Designs

And more. You can see the entire list of features, square footage, and more here.

The interior really is gorgeous. But, don't take my word for it. Check out the virtual tour:

