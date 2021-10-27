Figgs Burgers Is Battle Creek’s Best Kept Secret You Need to Know

Juicy burgers, tangy bbq chicken, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and much more are on the menu at Figg's. How has this place been open since 1988 and nobody knows?

If you're not hungry right now, you're about to be.

In planning a dinner with an old friend, I wanted to grab something out of the ordinary. Since moving to Indianapolis after he got married, my buddy hadn't been back to the Cereal City in ten years. I was taken by surprise to find a great restaurant I never knew about when I lived there: Figg's Burgers.

In a nondescript building in a mostly residential but quasi-commercial neighborhood near the Kalamazoo River on the northeast side of downtown, Figg's is the kind of place you might not even notice. Their food is remarkable. "Burgers" is painted in white on the maroon building, but the menu also features hot dogs, chicken wings, gizzards, and liver, BB ribs, tips, and chicken, pork chops, and catfish.

Figgs: Three things you need to know before you go:

The burgers, especially their signature Figg Burger, require two hands and more than one napkin. Just because it's on the menu, doesn't mean they have it. It's a pretty small operation and sometimes they run out of things. Ribs are only available on the weekends and everything is first-come, first served. They're closed on Mondays, and only open from June to November.

Still not hungry? Scroll down for some pics of Figgs Fast Food- Battle Creek's best kept secret since 1988.

