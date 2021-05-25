First Lady Jill Biden Coming to Grand Rapids This Week

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Grand Rapids Community College on Thursday.

According to Wood TV 8, Dr. Biden will visit a vaccine clinic at GRCC "to highlight relationships between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges." The stop is expected to take place at 12:45p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Additional details about the visit have yet to be released.

GRCC's Student Publication, The Collegiate, reports that the vaccination clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. GRCC President Bill Pink stated in an email,

I encourage GRCC students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated offers an additional layer of protection to protect your family, friends, and community. All COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States have been deemed as safe and effective. Stopping this pandemic requires using all the tools we have available— including getting vaccinated.

The Biden Administration recently announced a partnership to open vaccination clinics at community colleges for students, staff, and local residents:

... As part of ongoing efforts to reach students to get vaccinated, the Administration will launch partnerships between federal retail pharmacy partners and high-enrollment community colleges to provide on-site clinics for students, staff, and local communities. These community colleges will work to get word out to students, staff, and local communities to make use of these clinics, especially for students who are on or nearby campus this summer. The program builds on the strong success of the federal pharmacy program in reaching local communities, including through over 6,000 mobile vaccination clinics across the program to date. Community colleges are key anchors in our communities, with significant reach into the geographies they serve and a great diversity of students enrolled.

The First Lady's visit follows President Biden's recent trip to Michigan, in which he toured the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn the week the company unveiled the new, all-electric F-150 Lightning.

After her Grand Rapids stop, Dr. Biden will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to visit a vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College.

As we learn more about First Lady's visit to Grand Rapids, we'll update this post.

This is a developing story.