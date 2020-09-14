Jill Biden & Governor Whitmer To Stop In Battle Creek Tuesday

Jill Biden will be traveling to Michigan this week with stops planned in Grand Rapids then Battle Creek where she will be joined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be visiting Michigan this week with planned stops in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek. Jill Biden's visit comes one week after her husband's speech in Warren. She will start the day with a visit to the Kids' Food Basket, a food bank in Grand Rapids, beginning at 10:55 a.m. She will be joined by Hillary Scholten, a Democrat running for U.S. Congress from Michigan's 3rd congressional district.

Jill Biden will then head to Battle Creek where she will be joined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The pair are set to listen to discussions with military families at 2:00 p.m.

Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden is an American educator who was the second lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She is married to Joe Biden, the 47th vice president of the United States, and the Democratic Party's nominee for President of the United States in the 2020 election.