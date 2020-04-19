First Responders Parade In Front of Jackson Hospital

To show appreciation for their fellow front line workers in the fight against COVID-19, first responders in Jackson paraded in front of Henry Ford Allegiance.

While there are many other essential workers to thank out there, public safety officer Paul Long talked to WLNS about how tough it is for first responders and those in the healthcare community at this time.

“They’re on the move 24 hours, seven days a week,” Long said. “They’re with the patients all the time. We can just relax and let our minds go a little bit easier than they can.”

Hospital workers watched the parade from inside while some made their way outside to take pictures of the gesture that many said was a nice reminder that the community has their backs.

It's a display similar to others seen around the country where people can be heard cheering in downtown areas at hospital shift changes and similar parades, all to thank hospital staff working tirelessly to help those affected by COVID-19.

“We are deeply honored that our community’s first responders would come together in such a powerful show of support for our frontline workers,” said Paula Autry, President and CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “These first responders are heroes in their own right, and their recognition means all that much more because of the sacrifices they make to keep us safe and protected every day.”