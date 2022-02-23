Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants

You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.

The fact that these restaurants have been open for so long is remarkable in itself, but even more impressive is the fact that all of these businesses survived the pandemic. I have not been to all of these awesome spots, but I am quite happy to say I have been to three of them. They are as follow,

The White Horse Inn in Metamora

Jacoby's German Biergarten in Detroit

The Historic Holly Hotel in Holly

This list of ten historic Michigan restaurants could definitely turn into bucket list destinations for many Great Lakes State foodies. I have heard of people who travel the USA to eat at restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives - why not eat your way through Michigan starting with this list? Think of all the great memories you would be making and of course, all of the great food you would be enjoying. Eat, sleep, drive, repeat. That sounds like one hell of a cool road trip to me. However, I am sure I would add a drink(s) to the itinerary too.

Without further ado, take a look at 10 of Michigan's oldest restaurants, let me know which if any you have been to.

