Former Gymnastics Coach Geddert To Be Charged

Former Twistars gymnastics coach John Geddert (pictured) will face around two dozen felony charges of human trafficking, criminal sexual conduct, and racketeering, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

A Thursday afternoon press conference will make these charges public. Geddert was the coach at Twistars, which was housed at the Summit athletic facility in Dimondale. He was the coach of DeWitt's Jordyn Wieber, a 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, and he has been tied to convicted former doctor Larry Nassar.

Geddert was the U.S. National team coach for the gold medal-winning squad in 2021 featuring Wieber, Gabby Douglas, and Aly Raisman. He was suspended by USA Gymnastics several years ago when the Nassar scandal started heating up. He retired from Twistars in 2018.

Geddert has said many times that he had "zero knowledge" of Nassar's criminal acts.