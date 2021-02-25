Northwestern-Michigan Now A Trophy Game

The University of Michigan and Northwestern University announced on Thursday morning that when the teams face each other on October 23rd in Ann Arbor (and every time going forward), they will be playing for a trophy.

It is the George Jewett Trophy. It's named for the first black player to ever play at Michigan and Northwestern (yes, he played for both schools) back in the 1890s.

This is the third trophy game for Michigan. They play Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug and face Michigan State for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. It's the second trophy game for the Wildcats, who play Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy at the end of each season.

Here's Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel:

"This is a historic moment in major college football history. W e are proud to partner with our peer institution, Northwestern, to recognize and honor an African American pioneer in George Jewett. George achieved at a high level as an athlete and doctor. His hard work and effort led to success not only for himself but for those who would follow a similar path after him. His excellence at two Big Ten institutions as a student, athlete, and citizen is something we want our current student-athletes to aspire to during their collegiate experience. The George Jewett Trophy will become a proud celebration of the importance to diversity on our teams, campuses, and in our society."

It is the 16th trophy game involving Big Ten Schools.