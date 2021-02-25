Kalamazoo Growlers Investing In Kids With ‘Share The Glove’ Grant

The Kalamazoo Growlers are investing in kids and hoping that a new grant will encourage kids to stay active and better their lives. The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, "that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities," and has recently announced the "Share The Glove" Grant, paired with the Kalamazoo Growlers and other Northwoods League communities.

The Foundation will be "awarding twenty (22) equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the twenty (22) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates," according to their site. In order for your child to be eligible to receive a grant, there is a somewhat lengthy form to fill out on the website, but it doesn't seem like should take too long.

What Is Included In The Grant

Included in the grant is a set of Rawlings baseball equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. In the 2021 season, the Kalamazoo Growlers will be awarding a baseball grant featuring:

1 set of Catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, & mitt)

8 Batting Helmets

10 Fielding Gloves (8 Right Handed, 2 Left)

1 Bucket of practice baseballs

6 bats (28 inch -31 inch)

For info on who is eligible for the grant and to fill out the entry form, you can visit their website.