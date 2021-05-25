Four West MI Companies Named Best Workplaces in the U.S.

It takes more than money to be considered a good company. There's a lot of factors that make a place an ideal one to work at and Inc. Magazine highlighted this year's best of the best workplaces.

429 U.S. companies were a part of this year's "Best Workplaces 2021" list and 11 Michigan companies were recognized, including four from West Michigan.

ACI Transports (Logistics) - Ferndale

Detroit Labs (Software) - Detroit

FOAMit (Manufacturing) - Grand Rapids

Frankenmuth Credit Union (Financial Services) - Frankenmuth

Greenleaf Trust (Financial Services) - Kalamazoo

Greenwich Capital Group (Financial Services) - Birmingham

Health Providers Choice (Health) - Rochester Hills

Loan X Mortgage (Financial Services) - Birmingham

Michigan Software Labs (Software) - Ada

National Nail (construction) - Grand Rapids

OneStream Software (Software) - Rochester Hills

FOAMit in Kentwood was recognized for the way they treat and value their employees.

"Winning Wednesday" is a chance to give shout-outs to any employee who has reflected FOAMit values. Other examples include pickleball tournaments, basketball, foosball, and Ping-Pong. An onsite massage therapist who is also a life coach is accessible to every employee. The company provides free coffee and themed lunches for staff every workday.

Greenleaf Trust is a private wealth management firm based out of Kalamazoo who also focus on making their employees happy.

We care for our employees with a long list of initiatives that range from competitive salaries and benefits packages to career advancement training and child care subsidization. The onset of Covid has led Greenleaf to reconsider our employee care and broaden our efforts to include expanded financial support and a focus on cross-cultural awareness.

Michigan Software Labs is an Ada company and specialize in the efficiency of smartphone apps. They've won the award of "Best Workplace" for the last three years.

We seek to bring value to every aspect of our team members' lives, including seeking ways to ensure work-life balance through flexible work schedules and the ability to work remotely every Wednesday. We seek to help team members progress in their careers through a budget for ongoing training and development and time off to attend conferences. We also offer role and career coaching to help assess how people are doing with their tasks and to help them project into the future what they want their career to look like.

National Nail in Wyoming manufactures and distributes products and services throughout the construction industry. What makes them stick out is that they are employee-owned so company values are at the center of their business model.

...the model helps attract, develop, inspire, and retain key personnel. New hires are able to spend ample time with all of our leaders to learn about the organization. Through our onboarding program, leadership guides new employee-owners through their first year with National Nail, ensuring employee satisfaction and understanding of responsibilities and expectations. Our employee-owners are encouraged from the beginning to be forward-thinking and constantly challenge the status quo.

In order to receive this national honor, companies must apply and then their employees must fill out the Quantum Workplace Best Places to Work survey. Thousands of companies are analyzed before making the final list.

Congrats to all of the local companies that made the list and are a part of creating a positive work environment for their workers.

You can see the full list here.

