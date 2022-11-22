Governor Whitmer Pardons Mitch E. Gander

Mitch E. Gander can thank Governor Whitmer for being pardoned and escaping the demise of being the centerpiece on a Michigan dinner table. He can also thank Mia of Harper Woods, and Seneca from Grand Rapids for suggesting his new name in a statewide naming contest. Over 6,000 entries were submitted in the contest announced last week. Mitch E. Gander also has the honor to be the first turkey pardoned since Governor Whitmer took office.

Many Americans have been told the story of Benjamin Franklin suggesting that the turkey become the National Bird. I’m sorry to be the one to break the news, but it’s just a myth folks, based on a letter that Franklin wrote to his daughter. He mentioned that he wasn’t crazy about the original eagle design for the Great Seal of the United States. He sarcastically wrote that the eagle looked more like a turkey. He also added, more or less saying,

“..Bald Eagle...is a Bird of bad moral Character. He does not get his Living honestly…[he] is too lazy to fish for himself."

For those of you who may be a bit curious about the other names that were tossed in the hat for the Michigan turkey naming contest, here are the runners-up:

Tahquamenon Tom from Kerry, Chesterfield, and Ben in Ann Arbor

Turcules from Jack in Brighton

Otto Moe Beel from David in Ann Arbor

Ryan Gobbling from Christian in Ishpeming

Simon Fowl from Jennifer in Taylor

Lynyrd from Dorothy, Chelsea, and Mike in Alpena

Mack E. Gnaw from the Hayes family in Cadillac

Roger Featherer from Joan in Kalamazoo

Steve Thighzerman from Sean in Ypsilanti

Tom Thanks from Sean in Ypsilanti and Elarose in Big Rapids

Teddy Roostavelt from Michelle in Manistee