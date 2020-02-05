Franke Center’s “Frozen, Jr.” Nearly Sold Out

The Franke Center Children’s Theater’s production of Disney’s Frozen Jr., directed by Jocelyn France with music direction by Stacy Root is selling out! We have added a performance on Saturday, February 15 at 2:30pm, so get your tickets now!

Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

L to R: Stephen Klepper as King Agnarr, Mollie Weaver as Young Anna, Violet Holbrook as Queen Iduna, and Whitney Ivey as Young Elsa

“The Children’s Theater is also about creating leaders through theater. Historically, the Children’s Theater provides production opportunities for kindergarten through 9th grade students. So our 9th graders essentially ‘age out’ of the program, but many of them come back to assist backstage, help the production team, and support the younger students working their way through the program,” says Jennifer Conley Darling, Director of Children’s Theater. “We’d like to recognize our 9th graders being featured in this production and thank them for their hard work, talent and mentorship.”

Sam Rodgers as Hans, Elliana Ebner as Anna, Caetlyn Finegan as Elsa, and Paul Butterfield as Kristoff

Paul Butterfield, Elliana Ebner, Sam Rodgers, Remee Morse, Stephen Klepper, Violet Holbrook, Spencer Oswald, Miriam Brownell, Eliza Jones, Jenna Rissi, Trinity Razkowicz, and Nova Schnitzler are our Rising Stars this year. Please join us in giving them a rousing send-off and purchase tickets to what is to be a wonderful production.

Performances are February 13, 14, 15 at 7pm and February 15 & 16 at 2:30pm.

Tickets are now on sale and are $15.00 in advance and $17.00 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.frankecenterforthearts.org or call 269-781-0001.