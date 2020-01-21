The Franke Center For The Arts in Marshall welcomes Wayne Baker Brooks for their annual Winter Blues Fest on February 1st.

According to the Franke Center, the event will feature the music of Wayne Baker Brooks and his band on Saturday, February 1st.

Brooks is the son of the legendary Lonnie Brooks and has toured with his band for over 20 years. He and his band will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m.

Winter Blues Fest will also feature music from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. from the Fat Animals Band in the Downstage Club.

Tickets are $28 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at the Franke Center Box Office and www.frankecenterforthearts.org. A Barbecue Dinner will be available for purchase during the Downstage Club show.

For more details on the upcoming show you can check out the Franke Center website and Wayne Baker Brooks website.