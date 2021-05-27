Frankenmuth Bavrian Festival Happening In June

Things are really looking up. Countless fairs and festivals are a go for 2021, including the 62nd Annual Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival in June.

When Is The Festival?

The event runs Thursday, June 10th through Sunday, June 13th.

What Is The Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival?

The festival features traditional Bavarian music played by colorful costumed German entertainers and polka bands in the Main Tent located in Zehnder Park. There will also be a Rock Tent featuring live music behind Tiffany's Food & Spirits. The Chamber Platz will feature a beer garden and bands.

Will The Street Party Be Back?

Yes! Back by popular demand the Friday night Street Party is back. The Street Party will fill Main Street with bands, beverages and the Festival Olympics.

Is There Anything Specific For Kids To Enjoy?

Definitely. There is plenty for your kids to do and enjoy. On Saturday there is a Kindertag Parade, Rotary Duck Race and Kids Fishing Event. You can see a complete schedule of events, for all ages here. There is even a Cornhole Tournament too.

Should I Come Hungry?

One hundred percent you should. The food is going to be amazing. You can enjoy Chicken BBQ dinners, traditional German and American food, hot dogs, brats, cotton candy, shaved ice and so much more.

How Much Does The Festival Cost To Attend?

Only $5 general admission, kids 12 and under are free.

As you can see, there is clearly something for everyone at the Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival. Be sure to follow the event Facebook page for updates and additional information.

