Frankenmuth Restaurant Dubbed Michigan’s Most Unique

Not many restaurants can claim to have been in operation since the 1800s, but what is Frankenmuth, Michigan, if not a place for the bold and unique?

The entire state of Michigan is filled with incredible local restaurants and the variety of styles and cuisines, in my experience, is unmatched. Of course, it should come as little surprise that the most unique of them all is an all-you-can-eat German restaurant in Frankenmuth.

In a recent article from Lovefood naming each state's most unusual restaurants, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant & Lodge was given the honor for Michigan. Bavarian Inn opened way back in 1888 and claims over 20 million guests have dined at their unique establishment.

When it comes to the food, the Frankenmuth-style chicken plates are the leaders in the clubhouse, lightly breaded fried chicken served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy and baked dressing.

Of course, there is plenty more to choose from, and all of it sounds mouth-watering from here, from the Bavarian burgers, bratwurst, and schnitzel to the extras like Grandpa Tiny's Caramel Corn, the stollen bread or the many flavors of jam.

As a chocolate-obsessed foodie, there's a certain reputation for German chocolate, which means when the day comes that I visit this restaurant, that gourmet German chocolate brownie is mine and I won't be sharing.

There's so much more to the Bavarian Inn than just the food. They are constantly upgrading and renovating the property with new features. There's a Family Fun Center filled with games and is currently undergoing expansion, and a Sawmill at Grandpa Tiny's Farm that holds demonstrations. The lodge portion has pools, spas, and slides. The Castle Shop will soon undergo renovations.

Frankenmuth is known for being a holiday destination, especially Christmas, but it appears the Bavarian Inn is doing its part to attract customers across the state all year round with an Indoor Water Park. at the lodge portion, an $80 million project that will add 20-plus new attractions, including water slides, a wave pool and an adult swim-up bar.

The Bavarian Inn certainly earns its place as the most unique restaurant in Michigan, a place where families can dine, stay, shop and play. The Bavarian Inn is located at the Frankenmuth River Place Shops, one of the city's famous tourist attractions. More information about the Bavarian Inn's attractions, whether food, play or stay, is available on their website.

