Major Changes Coming to Michigan Chick-fil-A Locations

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular if not polarizing fast-food chains in the country, but soon locations around the nation, including Michigan, will undergo a significant change.

You may have heard about a surprising new menu item coming to Chick-fil-A - pizza. No, it's not an April Fools joke. Chick-fil-A announced in March that six new pizza options will soon be featured at the Little Blue Menu College Park, Maryland location.

Of course, that's not coming to Michigan right away, so it's not the major change we're here to discuss.

This change will indeed affect the chicken sold at Chick-fil-A, but not by incorporating it into bizarre new menu items.

Of course, nearly every entrée sold at Chick-fil-A features chicken in some capacity. Considering the popularity of the restaurant, it's not particularly surprising that the company would go to great lengths to ensure the chicken it sells is of the highest reasonable quality.

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy Getty Images loading...

In that effort, Chick-fil-A recently announced it is switching the supply of chicken the restaurant uses. Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM) beginning this Spring.

According to the announcement from Chick-fil-A's website, "NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick."

Effectively, this appears to be an ethical change rather than a product change. Chick-fil-A regulars shouldn't notice a change in quality or flavor in their chicken sandwiches or nuggets. Instead, they'll have further peace of mind that Chick-fil-A is selling chicken that meets their Animal Wellbeing Standards to an elite degree.

There are 29 Chick-fil-A locations in Michigan, all of which are listed here. More are set to open in the coming years. Benton Harbor is expected to get a Chick-fil-A location in November.

