Free COVID-19 Testing By Appointment In Battle Creek

You can get a free COVID-19 test at Rite Aid in Battle Creek by appointment.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department announced that the Rite Aid located at 30 East Columbia in Battle Creek is offering free drive-thru testing for all county residents aged 18 years and older. Anyone interested in being tested must pre-register online for the test before arrival to the store. Those who registered are asked to bring a government-issued I.D. Testing is available for all adults whether or not they are experiencing any symptoms associated with the virus and a physician’s note is not required.

This testing opportunity utilizes a self-swab PCR test, which takes a sample of mucus from the back of your throat and determines if, at the time of testing, you have the COVID-19 virus. It is overseen by a Rite Aid pharmacist. Rite Aid is open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Battle Creek Rite Aid is one of Rite Aid locations across the state offering free testing.

Click here to find the location you wish to be tested at, then follow the prompts for registration and schedule an appointment.