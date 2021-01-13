Find Out How You Could Get Free Little Ceasars Pizza for a Year

We've seen a LOT of gimmicks around the interwebs already this year. Like the company that is willing to pay someone to binge-watch Netflix and eat pizza all day. But if you would rather just have the pizza and NOT have to watch all fifteen seasons of Supernatural (again), followed by the seven seasons of Gilmore Girls so you can see how far that dishy Jared Padalecki has come, have I got the deal for you!

Little Caesars just announced they're hiring in a big, big way. They're setting up a job fair today, Wednesday, January 13th from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, and, according to an article from a Detroit ABC affiliate, quote:

All new employees hired during the job fair will get a free pizza per week for a year while employed by the company.

Yes, you read that right. A free pizza. Every week. For a whole year. That's a lot of pizza pizza! And if you're like me, that's easily three meals, so in addition to getting a paycheck, the company is lowering your grocery bill. According to the article, Little Ceasars is looking to hire full-time managers, co-managers, and part-time crew members with assistant managers in the metro Detroit area. And, they're hiring on the spot, which means you could go from unemployed to gainfully employed in a matter of minutes.

If you are interested in a position with one of Michigan's most well-known, and best-loved, brands, fill out an application here.