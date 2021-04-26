Garden Show Update – Garlic Mustard, Edible and Invasive

The biggest issue that arose in this week's Garden Show involved water, as in the lack there of in the month of April.

Bob Coward of the Cowardly Gardeners and co-host of the Garden Show on WBCK started the show last Saturday, April 24th, discussing the water issue that may be detrimental to the growing season. While the Midwest overall is in pretty decent shape, a vast majority of the 80 percent drought in the region is due to Michigan's overabundance in the underabundance of precipitation. The map below shows the entire Lower Peninsula in drought with an area in Central Michigan that is abnormally dry. The remaining part of the LP is in moderate drought (tan). The Eastern Upper Peninsula is also in moderate drought.

The Midwest Drought Monitor as of April 22, 2021. (Authored by Richard Heim - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The finer details shows that the Battle Creek area is way behind the average precipitation in the month of April (based on the last 25 years). Over the past quarter-century, the Cereal City averages 2.73 inches of precipitation for the fourth month of the year. Heading into the final four days of April, we are over an inch-and-a-half behind (1.21 inches as of April 26th). The lack of precipitation has truly shown now that we have been well below average in three of the first four months of 2021.

Hopefully, Mother Nature will give us a huge splash of rain in May. Based on the 25-year average, the Battle Creek area averages 4.42 inches of rain and are coming off a May 2020 that was just short of seven inches of precipitation. Rain has not been a shortage as we have been above normal each of last three years. The 8-to-14 day temperature and precipitation forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offers some promise.

The 8-to-14 day temperature and precipitation outlook, detailing the week of May 3-9, 2021. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

In other words - WATER IS OUR FRIEND this week. There are a lot of other items to take care of this week with weeds starting to dominate the lawn and landscape. One of the largest issues is with garlic mustard. It sounds edible (which is is) but is extremely invasive and can't be knocked down with brush killer. Bob Coward has all the details below, along with tips on growing potatoes in a bucket and the biggest mistake in caring for indoor plants.

Be sure to tune in to the Garden Show every Saturday during the spring and summer months on 95.3 WBCK. Call 269-441-9595 with your gardening question, email co-host Nathan Adams or join us through the App Chat function on the WBCK app.