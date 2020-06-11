Garth Brooks is set for a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27th. The closest Drive-In to Grand Rapids right now is the Getty 4 Drive-In located in Muskegon. There are other locations across the state in Dowagiac, Dearborn, Flint, Coldwater, Carsonville and Hartford, Michigan.The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. Garth Brooks hit the Top 40 on the pop charts too in the 90's and is so well known that this will be an event. No details on which location the concert will originate from...this will be kind of like a "LIVE" Pay Per View. And so far there are no details of any other supporting acts on the show.

Garth was on GMA this morning and said,

I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.

Time to borrow the neighbor's van because Tickets are $100 per vehicle and will be on sale Friday, June 19, at 12:00 PM ET at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are General Admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100, all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk. And note that instead of those little speakers the concert will be broadcast over a radio signal so the sound will be only as good as your car stereo system.

Robin Roberts on GMA asked Garth about new music and he will be sending her a new song tomorrow - so hopefully we all get to hear the new Garth music too.

Also on GMA Garth admitted to gaining a few pounds from being the taste-taster for his wife Trisha Yearwood's new cookbook coming out soon too.

Any drive-in theater owners who are not currently slated to air the concert and want to, can contact driveinowners@encorelive.com



This could also be a good opportunity for a Tow Truck or AAA Roadside assistance to be ready to jump start a lot of cars after the concert. You know that someone's battery will be dead after the show.

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Guidelines around concessions and restrooms will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.