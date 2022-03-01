There is a new 3D Black Light battle Arena that has opened up in Saginaw and I am seriously jealous of kids these days. The new Saginaw GellyBall uses GellyBall Blasters that shoot a soft gel-like ball, similar to Orbeez. The soft GellyBalls bounce off kids or simply disintegrate, leaving no stain, mess or sting upon impact. Unlike Nerf guns, where the players have to constantly reload with ammo off the floor, a GellyBall Blaster holds 750 shots without reloading. The blaster comes automatic so all you need to fire is holding down the trigger and apparently is safe for 4 year old kids to use.

The new attraction resides in 906 Lapeer, which also features 4 different escape rooms, 3D black light GellyBall Arena, axe throwing and a full scale professional haunted house. This Gellyball battle arena is the only of its kind in Michigan and is the latest addition to this Saginaw entertainment complex.

Get our free mobile app

Aside from giving people a place to burn up some energy, 906 Lapeer also does fundraising and helps with the execution of fundraisers, whether they are in person or contactless.

The GellyBall Blaster used by Saginaw GellyBall uses a very low pressure to shoot, so it only feels like a good snap of a rubber band when it makes contact. They also plan on expanding soon, adding new Gellyball glow in the dark technology, as well as mobile Gellyball in the future as well.

Pricing

Sun-Thursday

2-3 People: $100 Base Rate for the room

4-8 People: $20/person

Walk-ups: $25

Fri & Sat

2-3 People: $112 Base Rate for the room

4-8 People: $25/person

Walk-ups: $30

All reservations being made are for 1-hour time sessions.