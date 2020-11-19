Get Paid $2,500 to Watch 25 Holiday Movies in 25 Days

If your days leading up to Christmas consist of you doing nothing but sitting on the couch watching Christmas movies. Well then, I have the perfect job for you.

Reviews.org is looking to hire someone for a holiday dream job, it's what they're calling a Chief Holiday Cheermeister. It's a stupid name but an awesome job. All you have to do is watch 25 holiday movies of your choice in 25 days. See, I told you it was awesome.

Not only do you get to watch whatever Christmas movies that you want but you'll also get paid $2,500, along with a free one-year subscription to seven different streaming services. Those services include Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

According to their website, there's only a few basic requirements and responsibilities:

You must already have a device compatible for streaming.

You’ll have to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

You’ll have to fill out a short post-movie survey

Applications are being accepted right now until 11:59 p.m. (MT) on December 4, 2020.

I think my girlfriend should apply for this gig because this is what she literally does every single day. It wouldn't be so bad if she watched movies like Christmas Vacation or Elf but no, I'm not that lucky. She watches hours and hours of Hallmark Christmas movies...nonstop. I'm not going to lie, it's Christmas Hell.