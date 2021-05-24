Free Drive-In Style Movies This Summer At Portage’s Ramona Park

Movies in the Park is back this summer in Portage beginning Friday, May 28.

This Friday, the Portage Parks & Recreation’s free “Movies in the Park” program will kick off with the 80s centric 'Goonies'. The movie follows a group of young misfits called 'The Goonies' as they discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure.

Admission for the event is free but space may be limited. Parking at Ramona Park will open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk (approximately 9:00 p.m.). Movies will run for approximately 2 hours. Concessions will be available for purchase on-site or attendees can bring snacks and drinks from home.

Each of the weeks will feature a different family-friendly classic movie.

Schedule of movies:

June 25th - “Jumanji: The Next Level”

July 23rd - “Trolls World Tour”

August 6th - “Raya and the Last Dragon”

August 27th - “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

One of the cool features used to make the experience more like a drive-in is a transmitter that pumps the movie's audio to your vehicle radio. Ramona Park is located at 8600 South Sprinkle Road.

For more information on these events call Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522.

