Graffiti Hot-Spot In Mattawan Being Transformed Into Mural

If you live in, near or ever frequent Mattawan, you've more than likely seen the bridge that you pass under at the intersection where Glidden Ave, 26th St., and 60th Ave come together. As someone who lived out in Mattawan for some of 2018 and 2019, I would drive by the bridge every day going to and from work. The bridge is a magnet for graffiti and sometimes crude, tasteless drawings or words by local paint taggers.

The foundations themselves have been in need of a face-lift as well as the art that regularly makes an appearance. A local artist in the area, Jesse Sugden is trying to do his best to bring new life to the bridge, as he's started to paint a mural of what appears to be Mattawan on the North facing bridge wall.

I drove out to "The Twan" yesterday to get some shots and so far it looks really cool:

The bridge is located just Southwest of downtown Mattawan and already members of the community are showing their joy for the mural on the Mattawan Community Page:

Sean Rogers- I live in Silvergrass and can’t express how much I love what you’re doing. I see the ugly graffiti every day to and from work. I’m really looking forward to being able to look at this every day!

Carol MacPhee Hillsburg- I thanked you as I drive [sic] under today and I thank you again and again. This is amazing. I live one mile down the road and the graffiti really gets me down! Lack of respect. This is wonderful.



I'm stoked to see the finished result and hopefully, it stands for a long time and goes untarnished.