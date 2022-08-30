There seems to be no stopping the owner of The Cake Boutique in Mattawan after she became a Food Network champion placing first in the network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown: Stop Till You Drop" competition. Now it looks like Beth Meyer and her newly assembled team from The Cake Boutique will be making their way back to the Food Network for a more haunting show, as she just revealed they'll be on The Big Bake Halloween:

Team Squad Gouls, battle it out for the spookiest cake! Our host was: Brad Smith along with judges: Danni Rose, Eddie Jackson and Ron Ben-Israel. The secret is finally out! I’m excited to announce that I will be competing on @FoodNetworkCA’s larger-than-life baking competition show #TheBigBakeHalloween ! Watch me and my teammates: Josee Legault & Jing Palasigue otherwise known asbattle it out for the spookiest cake! Our host was: Brad Smith along with judges: Danni Rose, Eddie Jackson and Ron Ben-Israel.

When Will They Be On TV?

They will be featured in Episode 7- Things that Go Bump in the Night Teams: Team Squad Ghouls, Team Whisking Wizards, Team UnBoo-Lievable Airdate: October 30 at 8 p.m. ET/11 p.m.PT on Food Network Canada.

She seems very excited about this new opportunity, as she told Monroe News about her first experience:

It was a fantastic experience. I’m competitive by nature, and I’m hyper-organized, so I was all in. There was no way I was going to lose. The days are long. You tape/film from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and get up and do it all over again. The company was really good about COVID. We were tested every morning, and if we were negative, we could go film. Some contestants were not so lucky, I heard. I met a great group of people, and I would definitely do it again.