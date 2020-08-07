Sold Out Allegan Ghost Hunt Adds Halloween Ghost Hunt Dates

It is never too early to be thinking about Halloween. Basically, after Christmas ends I'm asking when I can bust out my spider webs and orange and black decorations. Okay, maybe that's a little too early for some people. But people really do love Halloween and they love anything that's spooky or will give them a fright. It's an undeniable urge we all have. Recently we wrote about a ghost hunt that is taking place at the Old Allegan Hospital at 701 Marshall St, hosted by Rick Waid.

The Halloween Ghost Hunt and Readings event is expected to sell out fast before they prepare to make contact with the other world from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. on October 3rd at the Old Allegan Elk Lodge, at 701 Marshall Street in Allegan. Apparently the Old Allegan Elk Lodge was built in 1909 and was used as a psychiatric and TB hospital until its closure in 1948, according to Haunted Travels USA.

To get an idea of what you're in for, here is what they say about the hauntings there:

For many years, stories of spirits who restlessly roam the building have been told by employees and visitors. Some of the activity experienced here include: cabinets opening up by themselves in the kitchen, sounds of children laughing, photographic anomalies captured throughout the building, shadow figures in the basement (where the morgue was located), indiscernible conversations, knocking on the front door and ringing of the doorbell when no one was present, footsteps, sound of hospital activity long after being used as one, full bodied apparitions of children. Investigators have even reported being slapped in the face, ear pinched and glasses displaced.

The cost will be $70.00 for one ticket. You can pay through Rick's PayPal at rwaid46@gmail.com