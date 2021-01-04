We try to give you really important information here on this website and on the radio. We also try to have fun doing it, and sometimes, it all happens at once! We heard about a TikTok video that went viral, where a young meteorologist warned people not to eat icicles because if you do so, you’re eating bird poop!

Well, that person in the video is Katie Nickolaou, Morning Meteorologist for "Siouxland News at Sunrise" on KMEG, Sioux City, Iowa. And she called us up to let us know that she was born and raised in Battle Creek and she’s in town on a staycation.

Katie graduated from Harper Creek High School in 2015 and attended the Battle Creek Math-Science Center. She went on to graduate from Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana with a degree in Meteorology and a minor in Digital Media. When I heard her message about eating icicles, it was like a light bulb went on. I’ve never thought of it before. I haven’t eaten an icicle in a long, long time. I won’t be eating one ever again!

Katie Nickolaou, KMEG-Photo Provided

Katie, a self-proclaimed weather and science nerd says she loves it at KMEG in Sioux City Iowa because there are plenty of tornados to keep track of.

While a student at Harper Creek, Katie was involved in the school’s HCTV video news program taught by Mike Rio. Rio, who came to Harper Creek in 2002, has built one of the area’s most advanced curriculums in the area of Digital Video Production, Web Graphics and Design, Digital Multimedia and Publishing.

“Katie was especially active in her junior and senior years, and was an exceptional student," recalled Rio. "She always had an interest in weather, and also science fiction, like Star Wars and Star Trek. She still stops in to say hello from time to time when she is home visiting family.”

Speaking of Star Wars, last year, when "Star Wars: The Rise of Luke Skywalker" came out, Katie did a clever "Star Wars Fandom Forecast" to coincide with the release.

What about eating snow? Is that ok? Katie is working on something about that. Stay tuned. Katie Nickolaou will be a guest on Tuesday's 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins at 7:50am.

Katie Nickolaou, Photo Provided

And check out her final video as a student at Valparaiso.