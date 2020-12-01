Have You Heard of This Amazon Liquidation Store In Michigan?

Did you know you can buy overstock or returned Amazon items ranging from $6 - $0.25 each at this store in Michigan?

Here's the craziest part...the price you pay doesn't depend on the item as much as it depends on the day of the week according to this TikTok I stumbled upon yesterday.

What kind of things can you find at this crazy outlet store called Quarter 2 Five? Their website says you can get everything from iPads to spatulas,

On Saturday everything is $5 and then the price goes down throughout the week, ending with 25 cents on Friday! We restock each Saturday with items from various big box stores, so you never know what treasures you will find!

According to the sign on the door they have upped the Saturday price to $6. They haven't updated their website yet. But still, this seems to good to be true. They get new shipments of overstock Amazon items every Saturday. Here's the catch, it's in the U.P. In fact, it's way up in Sault Ste. Marie. I'm not gonna lie. This maybe worth a 5 hour drive from Kalamazoo.

Nick from Coldwater used to live in Sault Ste. Marie and told us this about Quarter 2 Five,

Quarter to $5!!! The first week the store moved in I bought a roomba for 5$.

Obviously, there are no returns, exchanges or refunds at this store. You get what you get. Which makes the prospect of purchasing a mystery box even more fascinating for some reason. I really wish Kalamazoo had a store like this.

Would you drive 5 hours for something like this? Let us know in the comments.