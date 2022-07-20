Have You Seen the Michigan Home Made of Glass Bottles?

There is a historic home in Michigan made up of 60,000 bottles. The pictures are crazy.

With Bear Lake, The Huron-Manistee National Forrest, and the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, Manistee County has a lot to offer when it comes to Michigan fun. Manistee County also has a unique historic spot all bottled up in Kaleva for a fun family visit.

The Kaleva Bottle House was built back in 1941 by John Makinen according to Michigan.org. He used 60,000 glass bottles from a local bottle factory to create this unusual and super popular Michigan tourist attraction. The Visit Manistee County website says that this glass house is so popular it is on the National Historic Register and has been featured on Ripley’s Believe Ir or Not.

Bottle House in Kaleva, Michigan

Kaleva Bottle House Museum Facts at a Glance

Address: 14551 Wuoksi Avenue, Kaleva, MI, United States

The Kaleva Bottle House was built by John Makinen in 1941 Tours: The museum is open for tours between Memorial Day and Labor Day on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon - 4 PM.

