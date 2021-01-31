Head-On Crash Kills One

One person was killed in a head-on collision in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Kilgore Road and the Kilgore Service Road, shortly after midnight, where they found two vehicles with major damage. A passenger, in one of the vehicles, was found in full cardiac arrest, and officers immediately started life-saving measures. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but sadly, pronounced dead-on-arrival.

Drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues, however, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.