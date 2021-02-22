High School Basketball – Beavers Bounce Back With Win Over Bearcats

Two Battle Creek teams returned to the floor Monday with opportunities to better their squads following their games just two days before.

The Harper Creek Beavers welcomed the Battle Creek Central Bearcats in what has become a stellar non-conference battle on the hardwood over the last few years. This year's match-up in a shortened season had all of the makings of proving where the teams were near the halfway mark.

On one side was the Bearcats, coming off of their first win on the road against Loy Norrix Saturday, looking to build on their victory with their shortest road trip of the season and a day away from their first home contest.

The other side was the hosting Beavers that suffered their first loss of the season, dropping them out of first place in the Interstate 8 Saturday, but also doing it against fellow I-8 leader and crosstown rival Pennfield on the road.

Both teams wanted to get off on the right foot to start the third week of play. Not only that, both teams have three games apiece this week on the schedule. Check out the recap below of our Game of the Night on WBCK and all the scores from a short schedule of High School Basketball on Monday.

NOTE - St. Philip's Boys and Girls Basketball games this week have been either cancelled or postponed due to COVID quarantine. Battle Creek Central's Girls game with Harper Creek was also cancelled Monday.