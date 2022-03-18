Calhoun County Inmate in Custody After Accidentally Being Released

An inmate was back in custody less than two hours after being mistakenly released from jail.

A Calhoun County Jail inmate was accidentally released from the Calhoun County Correctional Facility at around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022. According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the 38-year-old inmate, Ryan George Ballinger, of Homer, was being held at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of Assault Less than Murder, Obstructing Police, and Obstructing Justice.

Corrections deputies were preparing to take Ballinger to a local hospital, based on a bond release, when he was mistakenly released into the bond lobby. Ballinger decided to take advantage of the situation and left on foot, hitting the streets of Battle Creek.

Corrections staff immediately realized that he was missing and began an extensive search of both the building and the immediate outside area. A have police presence was noticed by many in the Post Neighborhood after law enforcement received reports of Ballinger wandering the area. The tip proved to be incorrect.

About an hour and a half after Ballinger walked away from the correction facility, a resident notified authorities that a male was spotted walking eastbound on A Drive North, between 12 Mile and 14 Mile Roads in Marshall Township.

Calhoun County deputies arrived in the area and were able to take Ballinger into custody without further incident.

