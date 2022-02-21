Suspect Steals Same Items in Same Clothes Twice at Same Calhoun County Gas Station

Authorities are trying to locate a suspect accused of two separate shoplifting incidents at the same Calhoun County gas station over the weekend.

Michigan State Police investigators say the first theft happened around noon on Saturday and the other one at around 7:30 Sunday morning. Both of them happened at the Shell gas station located in the village of Homer.

Get our free mobile app

Police officials were able to view surveillance videos after the thefts. They show a person stealing alcoholic beverages from the store inside the gas station in both weekend incidents.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. During both incidents he was wearing the same clothing. It included glasses, a gray hooded jacket, a black shirt, and black or dark gray colored pants. He was also wearing black rubber boots.

Anyone with information on the shoplifting incidents, or who thinks they may recognize the suspect in the photos, is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-781-0500 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.