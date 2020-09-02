High School Sports in Southern Michigan “Soon”

Gymnasiums and indoor recreational facilities have remained closed in Michigan as we inch closer to six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope of an announcement Wednesday that would open these businesses and especially for high school sports in our area.

Today's update from Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not offer an update until after the announcement of a partnership with Huntington Bank to boost economic opportunities for Michigan small businesses, consumers and communities.There are also 12 new neighborhood sites for testing that will begin operations with help from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local community groups, including three in Flint and another in Albion.

Before Whitmer took questions from local media, she also made a statement involving gyms and recreational facilities. (Forward to 36:45 of the video below, courtesy of the Michigan State Police's Facebook page)

Following the press conference, the Michigan High School Athletic Association also released a statement from Executive Director Mark Uyl -

The MHSAA has been in constant contact with the Governor’s office seeking answers and direction for fall sports under E(xecutive) O(rder) 160 since that order was issued, expressing the urgency for these decisions on behalf of our member school students, staff and families. This direct communication will continue and we will take Governor Whitmer at her word today that decisions will be made and shared with everyone very soon. We will have no other comment or media availability until the Governor addresses these athletic questions.

Until then, competitions for Boys Soccer, Girls Swimming and Diving, and Girls Volleyball will continue to commence in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula. For the remaining schools in our area in these sports, we will continue to wait and practices will stay outdoors.