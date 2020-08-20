MHSAA Competitions in the Southern Lower Still on Pause

A week after the decision to move football to the spring, the Michigan High School Athletic Association approved contests scheduled for volleyball, Boys soccer, and Girls swimming and diving can go on, but only in a few areas in the state.

The MHSAA's Representative Council met on August 19th and approved the start of competition in all three of the sports that have been considered moderate risk. The approval was only granted for Regions 6 and 8 in Michigan - which is the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula. The remaining regions are still allowed to practice outdoors, due to access to gymnasiums still being closed to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Executive order. Participants of these sports were allowed to practice beginning August 12th.

There may be good news around the corner for the remaining regions. MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl noted in the Association's release -

Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Governor Whitmer that we may do so. We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.

As for the contests themselves, volleyball matches in the regions will only be allowed to 25 percent capacity or 250 people, whichever is smallest. Swim meets will be allowed to welcome 25 percent capacity of establishment. For soccer, capacity will allow for 500 people or 25 percent, whichever is smallest.

The remaining, low contact sports in the Fall - Boys and Girls cross country, Girls golf (Lower Peninsula), Boys tennis (Lower Peninsula) and Girls tennis (Upper Peninsula) - began their first contests on August 17th statewide.

The Representative Council announced on August 14th that football would shift to the spring season. There has been no word on the official start would take place.

The Council also approved that football and all spring sports may conduct skill work in the fall with four participants allowed starting on November 1st.