How Does This Make Any Sense? Sports Book Picks Lions’ Season Now

This bugs me. Nobody's played one down, one game, and a sports book is predicting the Lions for dead last. My gripe is not with the sports book. They can pick whatever they want. But everyone and his website is picking up on this as gospel truth.

Now, maybe the Detroit Lions do repeat the recent past and stay in the cellar, but some words that keep resonating in my head. Those words are "that's why they play the games."

William Hill has the Lions down for only five wins, along with the Houston Texans, who are likely to play without quarterback DeShaun Watson, who first requested a trade, and for the past several months has been dealing with misconduct accusations. The five win prediction also puts them behind perennial doormats, the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, who do have Joe Burrow coming back after knee surgery. The Jaguars, expected to draft Trevor Lawrence, will probably start him, and it's possible he will get a few unexpected win in his first season under new coach Urban Meyer.

Yes, Jared Goff had a couple of down years after leading the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, but five wins? Maybe I'm getting soft and wanting to see the Lions see some success again in my lifetime. They've never been champions since I came into the earth, and while I don't root for them, I don't hate them, like the Packers. So why not the Lions?

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America