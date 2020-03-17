How Many Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Michigan? Updated Daily

Find out how many confirmed cases we have of Covid-19 and where they're located daily.

UPDATED: Wednesday, March 18th at 5:04 A.M.

The state of Michigan had 11 new Covid-19 cases confirmed Tuesday which brings the Michigan total up to 65 according to Fox 2 Detroit,

The 11 cases are two adult men in Detroit, a man in Ingham county, a woman in Jackson County, a man in Leelanau County, 2 men in Macomb County, 2 men in Oakland County, a man in Otsego County, and a man in Wayne County.

It's important to recognize that widespread testing has not happened yet. With so few people being tested it likely make these numbers unreliable. For example, South Korea has tested 274,000 people in a very short time. The U.S. has only tested 25,000 people total. These numbers will updated daily.

Below is the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases by county provided by the Fox 2 Detroit interactive map.

Oakland - 16

Wayne - 16

Macomb - 9

Washtenaw - 7

Kent - 5

St. Clair - 2

Ingham - 2

Monroe - 1

Ottawa - 1

Montcalm - 1

Bay - 1

Charlevoix - 1

Leelanau - 1

Otsego - 1

Jackson - 1

Confirmed cases in nearby states are below.

Illinois - 160 (55 new cases yesterday: March 17th)

Ohio - 67 (17 new cases yesterday: March 17th)

Indiana - 30 (2 confirmed deaths)

Total cases in the U.S. according to the CDC as of 4PM March 17th:

Total cases: 4,226

Total deaths: 75

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 53 (49 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands)

The CDC suggests that you keep a 6 foot distance from other and wash your hands.

