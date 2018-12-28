HS Basketball – Bearcats Late Comeback Falls Short (VIDEO)

The holiday tradition at the Battle Creek Central Field House was revived for the 50th edition that began Friday at Chuck Turner Court.

The Battle Creek Central Bearcats were in the traditional nightcap to round out the first day as they squared off with a one-loss team in the Schoolcraft Eagles. For the Bearcats, it was an opportunity to move above .500 for the first time all season. The Eagles look to continue their winning ways with the first true test on their schedule.

Check out the recap of this back-and-forth battle and see the scores from other holiday games from Marshall's boys and girls squads, Marshall Academy, Tekonsha and for the Lady Bearcats.