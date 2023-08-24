Ice Cream Recall in Michigan, Connected to Listeria Outbreak

Ice cream lovers take notice: a particular brand of ice cream available in Michigan has been connected to cases of Listeria in the United States.

According to the FDA, Real Kosher Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled all flavors of Soft Serve On The Go 8-oz ice cream cups. While cases of Listeria have only been confirmed in Pennsylvania and New York, the product is available for purchase in 20 states across the country including Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

The flavors included in the recall include:

Soft Serve On The Go Vanilla Chocolate

Soft Serve On The Go Razzle

Soft Serve On The Go Caramel

Soft Serve On The Go Parve Vanilla Chocolate

Soft Serve On The Go Sorbet Strawberry Mango

Soft Serve On The Go Lite Peanut Butter

The FDA's investigation is ongoing, but it is considered an outbreak.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is an illness contracted by eating contaminated food in which symptoms can take anywhere between three days to three months to develop. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea while symptoms of headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions indicate a more severe form of infection.

Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and newborns. Listeria can cause miscarriages or life-threatening infections for newborns, though symptoms may only contain fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. It also poses a threat to people 65 and older and those with compromised immune symptoms.

Outbreaks are often linked to milks and cheeses, vegetables and fruits, raw or undercooked deli meats or poultry, raw or smoked fish and, as in this case, ice cream.

What If I Have This Ice Cream Brand?

The FDA recommends throwing away recalled products or returning to the place of purchase for a full refund. Because ice cream has a particularly long shelf life as a frozen product, it's equally important for retailers to remove all products produced since August 4, 2023, and sanitize any products that may have come in contact with the Soft Serve Cups.

Real Kosher Ice Cream has halted production of these ice cream products while the FDA conducts its investigation.

