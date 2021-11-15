It May Be Tough To Find A Deer Processor In Michigan

Depending on where you deer hunt in Michigan, you may find it difficult to find someone to process your deer.

I typically process my own deer, but on a few occasions, I have hired a deer processor to do the job and it's a whole lot easier.

According to FOX 17, deer hunters may have an easier chance at getting their deer than finding a butcher who will process it this hunting season.

Firearm season kicked off Monday, November 15, and will last until November 30. This is when the bulk of the season's deer are harvested.

The butchers who process deer will be very busy this season. Many butchers have retired or due to COVID-19, walked away from deer processing altogether.

If you tend to go farther up north for deer camp and what to have your deer processed before bringing it back. You may have some difficulty finding an available butcher.

You may also find that deer processors are not taking in any more deer for processing. Many of the smaller processors are already full from archery season and just don't have the room.

If you or someone you know has been thinking about opening a deer processing business, now would be the time to make your move with the shortage of processors in some parts of Michigan.

Below is a list of deer processors in West Michigan:

West Michigan Wild Game in West Olive

Leyen & Son Meats in Grand Rapids

Mike's Processing in Allendale

Sheldon Meats in Hudsonville

Barb's Deer Processing in Comstock Park

Phil's Deer Processing in Saranac

Slaters Deer Processing in Ionia

Below are some videos if you would like to process your own deer at home: