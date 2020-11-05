It Was ‘Lights Out’ Literally At CMU Game [Video]

MAC Football returned Wednesday night, and it appears CMU didn't pay their electric bill.

The night the lights went out in Mount Pleasant.

A national television audience on ESPN had to wait as a power outage in the Mount Pleasant area Wednesday caused the lights to go out at Kelly Shorts Stadium prompting a delay in the MAC football opener for Central Michigan's Chippewas.

The lights went out just before halftime, so the officials delayed the game at that point, officially calling an early end to the first half.

The situation was resolved 14 minutes later, and the officials had both teams sit out the 20 minute half time period, resuming the final minute of the first half, and then proceeding directly to the second half.

The delay looked to hamper the Chippewas, as they gave up a touchdown in the resumed first half, and then watched as Ohio returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown, falling behind 27-20.

Luckily, the Chips regrouped, taking advantage of an Ohio fumble to rally them to a 30-27 mild upset in the season opener.

It was also a good night for Western Michigan, as they rolled over Akron in their opener 58-13. Eastern Michigan, meanwhile, lost to Kent State 27-23.