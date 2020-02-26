Jessica Heeringa Case Featured On National Crime Podcast [Audio]

The mysterious disappearance of young mother Jessica Heeringa baffled police for years, now it's being featured on 'Crime Junkie'.

The Heeringa case stood in limbo from 2013 until a young girl escaped from a van in April 2016, exposing a Muskegon man's past exploits.

The case, which held local attention for years, as lead after lead dried up in the sun, was finally solved with the arrest of Jeffery Willis. Willis' attempted kidnapping a young girl seemed to line up with the kidnapping of Heeringa from a Norton Shores convenience store.

But did they get the right guy?

Now, the popular true crime podcast, Crime Junkie, takes on the Heeringa case in its latest episode.

It's a good listen if you're into the true crime genre, or if you remember the ordeal that captured our attention back in 2013.