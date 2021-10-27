What Will Michigan State University Do About This Young Women And Her Bigoted Sign?

One definition of a racist is:

“Discrimination or prejudice based on race”

One definition of a bigot is:

“a person who strongly and unfairly dislikes other people, ideas, etc. or a person who hates or refuses to accept the members of a particular group”

When reading the above definitions what would you call the following:

That is a picture taken at a Michigan State University today at Brody Hall, which is Michigan State’s largest dining hall.

You have a person of color sitting behind a table with a sign that states:

“Free masks and gloves for MINORITIES ONLY!! $10 PER ITEM For White People!!”

It certainly appears her sign falls under the above definitions of both a racist and a bigot.

Michigan State University’s Anti-Discrimination Policy (ADP) is:

“The Anti-Discrimination Policy, or ADP, outlines the types of prohibited discrimination and harassment at MSU. Under the ADP, university community members are prohibited from engaging in acts which discriminate against or harass any university community member on the basis of age, color, gender, gender identity, disability status, height, marital status, national origin, political persuasion, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status or weight.”

Also on their website they state:

“WHAT IS AN INCIDENT OF DISCRIMINATION OR HARASSMENT? Discrimination or harassment is verbal or non-verbal conduct that is threatening, harassing, intimidating, discriminatory or hostile and is based on a category protected under the ADP.”

The question now is what will Michigan State University officials do about this racist and bigoted act?

Would you consider this young woman a racist or bigot or is she just trying to get her 15 minutes of fame and does not care that she represents the classic definition of a racist?

If this young woman is a student will she be suspended or expelled?

Some many questions and hopefully we will soon have answers to those questions.

